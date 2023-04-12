Why can't we just be Americans?
China and Russia have now aligned their governments against us. Our economy is failing as we keep sending money and weapons to one of the most corrupt countries in Europe.
China’s support and weapons are now going to Russia — not to fight the Ukraine, but America. The Chinese furnish the Mexican cartels with all the synthetics and chemicals to continue to flood America with Fentanyl, killing 100,000 citizens a year. China has been buying our farmland and now they have brokered a deal between the Saudis and Iran as a result of anti-Saudi Arabian attitudes because one man was murdered. TikTok is now a social media choice of our youth.
If you really care about your country, our children’s future and the Republic, we need to quit politicizing everything we do to keep a bunch of lackluster politicians in office. Our president said he would be the bridge for America to move forward.
We have gone so far backward, weakening our country, that the China/Russia collusion to destroy us may well succeed. Wake up, for our children’s sakes. They are depending on us.
Be an American, not a “party” member.
David Grimm
Rapid City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.