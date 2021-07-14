A precaution we can agree upon
Line 5 supports local workers, it drives local businesses and it protects our local environment.
That’s why I was disappointed to read a letter in the Record-Eagle (“Precaution or profit?,” June 27) that ignored local employees, businesses and environmental concerns to lob an attack against the company that operates the pipeline.
Line 5 safely delivers the fuel that Michigan counts on every day. It powers tens-of-thousands of jobs, including the convenience stores and gas stations that motorists and families rely on across Grand Traverse County. More than 15,000 of our family members and neighbors work at these jobs every day statewide to put food on the table and keep our neighborhoods humming.
The author of the recent letter said “one of the agreements of democracy is that the government is to work for the people.” I agree. Just a few years ago, the state legislature passed overwhelmingly bipartisan legislation to authorize construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel, which will move Line 5 out of the water and bury it deep below the lakebed, making it even safer.
Line 5 is safe. The tunnel will make it even safer. That’s a precaution on which we can all agree.
Mark Griffin
President
Michigan Petroleum Association and Michigan Association of Convenience Stores