The glimpse we needed
As disgusted as I was with Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous pulling out his rifle during a scheduled public meeting, then seeing the reaction of Chairman Rob Hentschel laughing about it, I admit that I am actually glad it happened. This particular meeting was well attended and in clear view for all to see. Commissioners Clous and Hentschel gave us an opportunity to see their true colors shining through. The sad reality is this is how some of our elected commissioners do business: with intimidation, mockery and disrespect.
As residents of Grand Traverse County we need to see this as a wake-up call and say "no more." It is our responsibility to become more proactive by attending meetings and becoming more involved. The regular meetings are the first and third Wednesday of the month 8:00 a.m.
The county board has much power and authority to make decisions that directly impact the quality of life in Grand Traverse County. We should hold our elected county commissioners accountable to getting the hard work done in our county.
Commissioners Clous and Hentschel, your despicable actions were exactly the wake-up call we needed. See you at the next Grand Traverse County commissioners board meeting.
Katie Grier
Traverse City