Supreme inequity is shameful
The grave injustice and hypocrisy of Mitch McConnell’s Senate — who, in March 2016, refused to give President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, approval with nine months left in his presidency, followed by the Oct. 27, 2020, approval of Amy Coney Barrett with two months left in Trump’s presidency — continues with the recent ruling ending affirmative action.
At the same time, legacy — a special consideration given to a prospective student because a parent or other relative had gone to the institution before, works at the school or donated a lot of money — is quite acceptable. At Harvard, legacy students are eight times more likely to be admitted. And 70% of these students are white.
On the other hand, if your legacy — this time, the long-lasting effect of events which happened either to the prospective student or to their ancestors — includes lynching, not being permitted to drink from whites-only drinking fountains, or being forced to sit in the back of the bus, well, consideration for that kind of legacy, according to this Supreme Court, is based on race, is unfair and cannot be taken into account.
This ultimate hypocrisy is shameful and should be lost on no one.
Kim Gribi
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.