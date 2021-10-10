Kudos to Dr. Collins
Dr. Michael Collins has been a gift to this community for the entire 42 years of his distinguished career: first as a highly reputable OB/GYN, and for the past 28 years as medical director for Grand Traverse County. That the MAGA delegation of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners would politicize something as critical as the health of the constituency they are “supposed” to serve is unconscionable and demonstrates a collective lack of critical thinking skills.
What the Record-Eagle left out of its recap of Dr. Collins’s education and career bio is the fact that after he retired as an OB/GYN and went back to school at Michigan State, upon attainment of a master degree in epidemiology, the university asked him to teach as an assistant professor of epidemiology, which he did for seven years.
Any county in this country would be blessed to have a medical director as highly intelligent, educated and experienced as Dr. Collins. His refusal to be a puppet for the board of commissioners and chose to speak truth to power further demonstrates his strong commitment to the medical profession and his personal ethics.
I applaud Dr. Collins for standing up for the truth.
Kim Gribi
Williamsburg