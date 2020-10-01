Leonhardt for TCAPS School Board
Since meeting Jeff Leonhardt four years ago, I have found him to be person of high integrity, who demonstrates critical thinking skills, independence and a deep commitment to Traverse City Area Public Schools students and educators. He is calm, rational and well researched as evidenced during his past two years on the board.
To further hone his skills, Jeff has completed classes in board certification. He was the lone dissenting vote to return to in-person teaching, a decision he did not take lightly.
Agree or disagree with this divided debate, Jeff gave voice to those who felt unsafe returning at this time.
Kim Gribi
Williamsburg
