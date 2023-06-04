Hold off on all these proposed zoning changes
I am opposed to the zoning changes proposed by the city planning commission. These changes affect every aspect of our neighborhoods, from losing mature trees to overcrowding. Can’t you leave the neighborhoods alone and build on the outskirts still within walking, biking, busing distance?
Creating density within the city neighborhoods lessens green space for water absorption. Ultimately, this runoff of water will overflow and damage the Boardman River and the bay. What is the city proposing to do for the infrastructure of sewer, water, transportation?
I am afraid they are not looking at the big picture besides the housing issue. There is a lot of building going on all around town – and within the city – right now. Maybe we should wait and see how affordable these new developments will be and who will buy them before making such drastic changes to our neighborhoods.
Carolyn Green
Traverse City
