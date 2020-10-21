Cherryland gives back
I would like to make you and this area aware of the generosity and kindness of a local company.
Cherryland Electric has given back to its customers $2.5 million in savings, and that means our October bills are about 65 percent lower than any previous month.
Now, I'm certain that there are many folks helping out others at this time. To have a major utility be empathetic and generous is unusual. I believe this needs to be at least mentioned in your paper. Perhaps it could start a wave of kindness.
Lynne Green
Traverse City
