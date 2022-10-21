Families also benefit from COA services
My father has benefitted tremendously from the necessary services provided over the past several years by the Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging after my mother suddenly passed away.
I work full-time and in person to provide for my family and have difficulty helping my dad as much as he needs. I’m not sure what we would have done without this program that allows him to stay in his home.
COA providers have been kind and respectful to my father at all times and are very efficient. They make him laugh and help him keep his dignity as he ages, and he sure looks forward to their company.
I hope voters will consider the life-supporting services provided to those who desperately need them that also greatly aids their families.
Thank you.
Heidi Grebe
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.