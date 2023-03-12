Another 'Big Lie"
Republicans are perpetrating another “Big Lie” that Democrats are to blame for budget deficits.
Fortunately, there are actual dollar amounts available from the Department of Treasury and the Congressional Budget Office:
Reagan (R) inherited a budget deficit of $78.9 billion and increased it to $152.6 billion.
H.W. Bush (R) inherited the $152.6 billion from Reagan and increased it to $255 billion.
Bill Clinton (D) inherited H.W. Bush’s $255 billion and not only decreased the deficit to zero, but left a budget surplus of $128.2 billion.
G.W. Bush (R) took this surplus and created a deficit of $1.41 trillion.
Obama (D) decreased the deficit to $584.6 billion.
Trump (R) took this deficit and increased it to $2.3 trillion in only four years. The national debt under Trump increased from $19.9 trillion to $28 trillion. (www.amarkfoundation.org/us-federal-deficit)
Giving massive tax cuts to the rich and big corporations and expecting this to stimulate the economy has never worked – and never will. It only results in budget deficits and adding to the national debt.
Kent L. Gray,
Traverse City
