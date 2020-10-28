Vote no on GT road millage

I am writing to urge people to vote "no" on the county's road millage. The Road Commission's 2018 study recommended a series of projects to improve existing roadways. The study concluded these improvements would more effectively manage congestion and at less than half the cost of a new Hartman-Hammond bridge.

Nonetheless, the Road Commission is ignoring that study by failing to implement some of the road improvements that it calls for, and instead now spending $2 million on another study of Boardman River bridge sites. That's $2 million that could be going to fix and maintain existing county roads. Vote "no" on the millage.

Mike Grant

Traverse City

