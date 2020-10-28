Vote no on GT road millage
I am writing to urge people to vote "no" on the county's road millage. The Road Commission's 2018 study recommended a series of projects to improve existing roadways. The study concluded these improvements would more effectively manage congestion and at less than half the cost of a new Hartman-Hammond bridge.
Nonetheless, the Road Commission is ignoring that study by failing to implement some of the road improvements that it calls for, and instead now spending $2 million on another study of Boardman River bridge sites. That's $2 million that could be going to fix and maintain existing county roads. Vote "no" on the millage.
Mike Grant
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.