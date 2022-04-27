Fix meal access
Without swift action from Congress, children in Michigan are at risk of losing access to meals this summer and next school year. That’s because critical child nutrition waivers will soon expire and so far, Congress has failed to authorize USDA to extend them.
These waivers are an important tool that allow schools and community organizations to serve meals in ways that work best for their communities while they grapple with ongoing pandemic-related challenges like supply chain disruptions, rising food prices and staffing shortages.
But in a few months, meal programs will once again be turned on their heads.
Without flexibility from the waivers, many schools will be unable to open summer meal sites. Children in rural communities will be at particular risk when meal providers will no longer be allowed to meet kids where they are.
The bipartisan efforts behind the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act of 2022 are a step in the right direction, yet until waivers are extended, more must be done. Congress and the White House must work together to fix this. Sens. Stabenow and Peters, please ensure schools have the tools they need to feed kids across Michigan.
Mindy Grant
No Kid Hungry Michigan
Freeport
