Festival parade exclusion was disappointing decision
As former residents of Traverse City and parents of a past Cherry Festival princess representing St. Francis School, we are very disappointed and disheartened to hear the Grand Traverse Area Teens for Life were dropped from marching in the Community Royale Parade.
No matter what reasons were given for uninviting them, from "threatening messages" to "clerical error and oversight," even though they've been marching in the parade for years, what it comes down to is being pro-life is not acceptable in today's liberal political climate. How very sad.
Traverse City should represent living the abundant life, with all the many natural gifts the region has to offer, and a group of local teens shouldn't be denied the joy of speaking up and marching for life.
What could be more natural?
We surely hope this decision will have a different outcome next year.
Bob and Mary Grant
Troy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.