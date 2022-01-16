Bergman on the wrong side of history
One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, the chaotic images continue to shape our collective memory of that day. Beneath the chaos, however, the rioters had a clear goal: to overturn the peaceful and democratic transfer of power.
What motivated these attackers? The words and actions politicians like Jack Bergman and others in positions of power. Bergman spread baseless lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, without a shred of evidence. He encouraged angry partisans to attend the rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. And Bergman sided with the insurrectionists and to oppose certification of our vote.
Afterward, Bergman continued to provide cover for the insurrectionists. He voted twice against the bi-partisan commission investigating the attack. He has still not affirmed the legitimacy of the 2020 election, even as election workers faced threats. He has never explained his objection to the 2020 election results — even though he claims his own election was legitimate.
Although he wears a suit and tie, no one should be fooled by Bergman. On the points that matter, Bergman has sided with the mob that stormed the Capitol. It is up to the rest of us to reclaim democracy from those who oppose it.
Owen Goslin
Cheboygan