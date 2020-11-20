People were tired of Trump
How interesting that some people think that all the “fake” votes were for Joe Biden, and the valid ones were for Donald Trump. I guess that’s because Trump was “entitled” to win, and if anyone else won, it had to be fraud. Well, guess what, people? Trump was not entitled to win.
More than 5 million people voted for Biden because they had had enough of Trump and his pathological lying. If you think they were all fraudulent votes, you are listening to Trump’s lies. The more often lies are repeated, the more people believe them. That’s been Trump’s plan all his adult life.
He knew he was likely to lose, so he has been setting this chaos up for months. Get over it. Biden won because more people wanted him and were sick and tired of Trump and his whole administration.
Laura Gorton
Kalkaska