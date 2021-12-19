Continue outdoor accomodations
Staying safe during this pandemic and also keeping our sanity while cooped up has been a challenge for many of us. Last winter my husband and I discovered that Left Foot Charley, a place we always loved, set up a tent and heaters. We could be outside where things were relatively safe and also enjoy some sense of normalcy — not to mention great cider and wine. We became the Wednesday afternoon regulars. We continued our visits on their patio all summer and fall and looked forward to the tent again this winter.
Much to our dismay — at a time when Michigan has the highest contagious rate in the country — the powers in our great county have determined that tents with warming heaters are not safe. Really, guys? On behalf of all the people in our area who would like a little slice of normalcy, I ask that you get over it and allow Left Foot Charley and the other establishments that are trying hard to survive — and help the rest of us survive — to continue with the outdoor heated tents.
Candace Gorman
Interlochen