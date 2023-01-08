Acme Township action allowed no other recourse but to appeal it
Toward the end of last year, our Acme Township Master Plan and Zoning advocate group felt we had no recourse but to move forward and file an administrative appeal with Grand Traverse County Courts. That appeal was in regards to the Acme Township board's decision to approve Planned Development, PD 2022-01, which will allow the majority of the former Tom's and Kmart buildings to be used as non-zoned light industrial and warehousing.
These properties are zoned commercial flex/multi-use village, which is intended to be residential and walkable shopping, dining, etc. and which is appropriate for this residential/resort corridor.
The township approval came in the face of dozens of taxpayer letters of opposition, a formal petition of more than 100 mostly residents and some business owners, findings of a third-party planning/zoning consultant agreeing application was way beyond stretching zoning ordinance definitions.
Little to no discussion was had on project compatibility with the area/corridor as was heavily studied when developing the Master Plan and laying out the current/future zoning maps. And ordinance discussion was only had on how to get around ordinances to force fit into a planned development project.
Some more background can be found on Facebook @acmestrong.
James Goran
Traverse City
