Charity thanks area residents
I thank Traverse City-area residents for sharing the meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity contributed to a successful gift collection season for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child.
Across the U.S., in 2022, the project collected more than 9.3 million shoebox gifts. Combined with collections from partnering countries, the ministry is sent nearly 10.6 million shoeboxes to children.
Through shoeboxes — packed with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Traverse City-area volunteers brought joy to children. Each shoebox was an expression of God’s love and, often, the first gift these children ever received.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
This past year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a countrywide tour and hand-delivered to a girl in Ukraine.
Across Michigan, shoebox packers shop for items throughout the year, and many become year-round volunteers. Information about getting involved year-round can be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 937-374-0761.
Although local drop‑offs are closed until Nov. 13, anyone can participate in this life-changing project by packing a shoebox at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they aren't forgotten.
Casey Goodwin
Samaritan's Purse
Boone, N.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.