Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&