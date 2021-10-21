Tim Werner for city commission
One of the best public servants that I have encountered and I have seen many. He is methodical and kind in his approach to public policy in Traverse City.
He as a trained chemical engineer and me as a pre-med student once (no, I never made it to medical school). We found a sense of honesty in our different paths of life. In one discussion, we both got a laugh that we both struggled through organic chemistry; therefore that honesty component is so importantly needed these days.
With that said, Tim is part of the chemistry that is our Traverse City.
Reelect Tim Werner.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City