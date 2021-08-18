Afghanistan and the Trump-Biden doctrine
Never would I have thought two presidents would be linked at the foreign policy hip. That being: withdraw American forces no matter both short-term or long-term consequences.
The United States kept a presence and still does in Europe in support of NATO.
It seems nostalgic when Gen. Colin Powell invoked his Doctrine of the Pottery Barn: if you break it, you own it.
President Jimmy Carter lost his 1980 election because of Iran.
Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev had to dissolve a country because in large part to their failed involvement in Afghanistan.
My prayers go to President Joe Biden and the Afghan people, but foreign policy makers, government intelligence must acknowledge a huge mistake that could burden our national interest for another 20 years.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City