Afghanistan and the Trump-Biden doctrine

Never would I have thought two presidents would be linked at the foreign policy hip. That being: withdraw American forces no matter both short-term or long-term consequences.

The United States kept a presence and still does in Europe in support of NATO.

It seems nostalgic when Gen. Colin Powell invoked his Doctrine of the Pottery Barn: if you break it, you own it.

President Jimmy Carter lost his 1980 election because of Iran.

Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev had to dissolve a country because in large part to their failed involvement in Afghanistan.

My prayers go to President Joe Biden and the Afghan people, but foreign policy makers, government intelligence must acknowledge a huge mistake that could burden our national interest for another 20 years.

George Golubovskis

Traverse City

