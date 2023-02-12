Change in mission should prompt change in pay
When I walk by the State Theatre on Front Street and look up to the marquee, I appreciate an acknowledgement that the Traverse City Film Festival governing group will appreciate artistic films, documentaries and alternative movies. In other words: an art house cinema.
But they have derailed. They are going blockbuster.
I used to volunteer at the State and also at City of Traverse City-monitored Bijou by the Bay.
If the State Theatre goes against their proper contrarian mission and chooses a multiplex option instead, at least they should pay a living wage to those who sell the popcorn and sweep the floors afterward.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
