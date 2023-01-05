On the Fourth Day of Xmas, please don't fell the tree
On the Fourth Day of Christmas (of 12, perhaps you have heard the song), the City of Traverse City removed its downtown Christmas tree.
Why did the city's Grinches decide to take their chainsaws out and buzz away?
While an evergreen is ecumenical, it nevertheless, in many cultures, is kept up until Epiphany when three wisemen show up with gifts.
Obviously, downtown small businesses lose out when a destination-specific reason for a Traverse City visit has been felled earlier than expected.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
