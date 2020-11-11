Hometown favorite Susan Odgers
Susan Odgers, Green Party candidate for Wayne State University Governor this year — and as a Traverse City resident, Northwestern Michigan College professor and our city's Human Rights Commission chair — achieved a phenomenal vote of nearly 100,000 statewide.
Let's put this in perspective. Yes, she received more votes than the Green Party presidential candidate, but as the Libertarian Party presidential candidate usually receives the top third party vote, Susan had more than 65 percent of voters than this perennial top third party vote getter.
Let's acknowledge this historical achievement in not only local but also statewide politics, and with more things positively to come.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City