Trying to fathom the lack of political will for affordable housing

First of all, when I experienced homelessness in the past, I never camped at "The Pines," where the Traverse City Commission outlawed beer recently.

I think a homeowner on Division (U.S. 31) near 14th Street wielding a rifle recently that shut down the west side of Traverse City, and required multiple police and a SWAT team for six hours, should be more of a public safety priority.

But the sheer hypocrisy of the current Traverse City city manager holding public input at bars and distilleries while outlawing beer in The Pines for many after a hard day of work, who have to live in a tent, is because there is no political will for affordable housing here.

OK, I get it; there is a huge beer and wine industry here – enough that the floral billboard in Traverse City's Open Space the other year was a wine bottle.

So when Traverse City removes folk unjustifiably, will there now be an elite "Wines in The Pines?"

George Golubovskis

Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you