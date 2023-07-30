Trying to fathom the lack of political will for affordable housing
First of all, when I experienced homelessness in the past, I never camped at "The Pines," where the Traverse City Commission outlawed beer recently.
I think a homeowner on Division (U.S. 31) near 14th Street wielding a rifle recently that shut down the west side of Traverse City, and required multiple police and a SWAT team for six hours, should be more of a public safety priority.
But the sheer hypocrisy of the current Traverse City city manager holding public input at bars and distilleries while outlawing beer in The Pines for many after a hard day of work, who have to live in a tent, is because there is no political will for affordable housing here.
OK, I get it; there is a huge beer and wine industry here – enough that the floral billboard in Traverse City's Open Space the other year was a wine bottle.
So when Traverse City removes folk unjustifiably, will there now be an elite "Wines in The Pines?"
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
