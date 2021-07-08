Another view of Rumsfeld
Understand that your paper used the Associated Press boilerplate obituary for Donald Rumsfeld, but here is the northern Michigan view on the former secretary of defense.
He represented Traverse City. He was a key aide to former congressman, the late Robert Griffin, of Traverse City (later a U.S. senator for Michigan).
So, amateur or professional local historians, here is a task: Rumsfeld was chosen initially as the youngest DOD secretary by Michigan-born President Gerald R. Ford. The story?
Public policy — it's pure Michigan.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City