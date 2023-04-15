E-bikes create hazard on trails, sidewalks
First off, I appreciate a movement toward a non-fossil fuel future. But E-bikes in Traverse City, even in our early spring, are a major hazard on sidewalks and the TART trail.
According to numerous sources, E-bikes have doubled in sales in two years. And they are a-haulin' even before summer kicks in.
This is a local city issue. My background as a former cyclist shakes my head when I see 20-somethings not use personal pedal-power. But people will be hurt if the City of Traverse City doesn't regulate – wait – slow 'em down.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
