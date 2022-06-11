Panhandling government
Why is Cherry Republic getting a huge USDA grant for their megalithic operation?
Why go get berries in the woods if you can panhandle the federal government?
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
Updated: June 11, 2022 @ 8:01 am
