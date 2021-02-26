Stop defaming our elections
It’s been more than a month since the 46th president of the United States — Joseph R. Biden, Jr. — was inaugurated. Yet many national, state and local elected officials continue to claim that there was something irregular with his election.
Not only is this insulting and offensive to the more than 80 million people who cast their votes for President Biden, it is equally insulting and offensive to the tens of thousands of election workers.
I am one of the people — from Maine to Hawaii and from Florida to Alaska — who provided a public service by helping our friends and neighbors safely and securely cast their ballots. Democrats and Republicans, we risked our health and potentially our lives during a pandemic for the greater good of our democracy.
We worked side by side to ensure that every voter was treated with the care and respect they deserved while they cast their ballot.
To initially and now continually intimate that we did otherwise is wrong — and elected officials know this. Poll workers don’t spend long hours in precincts large and small for the “glory,” just the personal satisfaction that we helped.
Jana Goldman
