Comparing apples to bananas
Dr. Martin Blank's commentary Sept. 16 comparing Sweden's COVID response to the U.S. is beyond useless, and is simply a 500 word thesis with yet another person's opinion.
The U.S. 65 and over age-range as a percentage is roughly 16.5 percent. This particular statistic refutes numbers per million comparisons on its face, as that demographic endures almost 74 percent of Covid related fatalities.
Sweden's 65 year and older demographic is slightly more than 20 percent. Perhaps using Michigan would make more sense as a proper comparison. Our state's 65 and over population is closer -- 18 percent -- and has a higher mortality rate at 694 per million vs. Sweden's 579. Adding to this fact, Sweden's daily death count and infection rate is now relatively stable and continues to decline.
Continuing to publish such opinions without proper perspective is counter productive at the very least.
Jason Gillman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.