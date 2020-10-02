Warner good for NMC
Northwestern Michigan College is so important to Traverse City: education, lifelong learning, arts anchor, regional hub and northern light connecting people, places and projects in our community tapestry.
As we move through tumultuous times, NMC’s leadership has never been more important. Ken Warner is an ideal candidate for trustee, bringing more than 45 years experience in higher education — as respected professor, advisor, administrator, researcher, colleague, mentor and academic leader — along with local perspective and commitment.
Ken leads thoughtfully, collaboratively and courageously. He identifies opportunities, builds consensus and connects the dots with positivity, inclusivity and quiet strength. Ken Warner’s voice will benefit NMC.
Ward and Mary Gillett
Traverse City
