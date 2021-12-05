Invest in our artists
This holiday season, let’s support artists, spaces and culture bearers who share the spirit and make the magic we treasure.
The pandemic continues to impact our region and many in our local communities. It is especially devastating on the creative sector with economic challenges that will continue to ripple for years to come.
Our region is filled with artists, musicians, actors, dancers, writers, teachers, photographers, stages, studios, galleries, museums, shops, artisans and culture bearers of all shapes, sizes and disciplines. Some are gig workers, some are nonprofits and others are entrepreneurs. All work hard to succeed while honing the creative talent that contributes daily to our communities — economically, vibrantly, resiliently.
Let’s invest in their sustainability.
This giving season, shop locally and place the arts high on your lists…especially during the pandemic. Engage online or in person. Attend a performance, visit a gallery, purchase artwork, explore a museum, buy gift certificates, attend a class, share a membership, buy books from local authors, delve into local history, hire a musician, tour a sculpture park, donate, underwrite art kits or explorations for school children, shop local artisans at holiday markets and gift shops.
Let’s applaud arts, culture and the resilient creative spirit with sharing and support.
Mary Gillett
Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network