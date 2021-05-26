Value our seniors
Traverse City and the Grand Traverse County commissioners support every cause currently important to our residents. Why, then, do they not support replacing the Senior Center in its current location? Are seniors not part of the community? Do we really need another high-rise condo or hotel? Do they not realize they will some day be seniors or do they just not care about seniors?
Seniors in Traverse City have been more than patient with their request to improve the center. The property is valuable. So are the seniors.
Kathleen Gignilliat
Traverse City
Critical step to curb methane releases
Methane pollution from the oil and gas sector is a leading cause of climate change. It has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere and sets the pace for warming in the near term. It emits harmful toxins in the air that inflame asthmatic and other respiratory illness symptoms.
That’s why I am heartened to see Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate come together to pass a bipartisan bill to reinstate commonsense safeguards and rescind harmful methane policies enacted under the previous administration. Next: a vote in the U.S. House.
Support for reducing methane waste is widespread and bipartisan. Leading oil and gas companies and organizations like Shell, BP and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America all support employing the Congressional Review Act to rescind problematic methane policies.
Much of the industry acknowledges regulation of methane pollution will provide certainty, save them money, and reduce societal conce- rns regarding climate change.
I applaud our representatives for taking this crucial step forward to get methane regulation back on track, and I strongly urge our Michigan congressional delegation to join the growing band of support for this resolution.
Christian Noyce
Ann Arbor