Strong borders are of critical concern
"I don't know a country in the world that doesn't have borders and doesn't want to know who is coming into their country." — John Kennedy
In 2021, the border patrol reported 1.7 million interactions with migrants attempting to cross. Approximately a third were detained and/or released into the U.S.
In addition, there were an estimated 540,000 got-aways that entered without detection. That means more than 1 million illegal immigrants entered the U.S. in one year. In addition, we issued 700,000 visas to legal immigrants.
Legal options, combined with strong border enforcement, are important. U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman is a strong supporter of our border and deserves re-election.
Gary Gielczyk
