Questions on carbon-free energy standard
Our state Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, has sponsored House Bill 4759. This bill will establish a 100% carbon-free energy standard by 2035. Carbon-free, as described in the bill, does not include nuclear energy, natural gas, hydrogen, coal or carbon capture.
Consider this: In mid-January at 8 p.m. the sun has been down for more than two hours and will not be up for 12 more. It is a calm, windless night. Our electric heat pumps are running to heat our houses and hot water. Our electric vehicles are plugged in to recharge. TVs, computers and lights are on.
My question for Rep. Coffia is this: Where is the electricity coming from?
Gary Gielczyk
Honor
