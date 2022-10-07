When is a park not a park? Ask the 'High Command'
Hannah Park, built on land donated by Perry Hannah more than 100 years ago, used as intended since then, and recently celebrated and memorialized as parkland, isn't really a park — so says City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht.
Her creative exercise to “legalize” it to support her employer recently paid off (with a $32,000 annual pay raise).
A second outstanding attorney throws her weight behind the same re-definition of “park” to support the allied city-Great Lakes Fishery Commission vision of FishPass as today’s fishery accomplishment, enhancing the city’s image, notwithstanding the enormous cost.
The city’s "High Command" thinks its citizens cannot correctly identify the parkland they enjoy, cannot measure 60 linear feet and confuse an experimental scheme like FishPass with a scientifically-established method of fish selection. Thus, they shouldn't be allowed to vote on anything close to their core values and issues.
The "High Command" has a template for re-defining important matters and can always be trusted to willingly “educate,” “legalize” and “manage” the people's values.
However, when the truth is so grossly distorted and re-defined and the people’s vote feared as a threat, something precious is lost: The city's soul.
The next step of subjugating people and re-imagining the city’s identity as the Clearwater (Florida) of the North cannot be far behind.
Kenneth Gibson
Traverse City
