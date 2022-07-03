Ultimate civics lesson
City officials, 1 vs. City ordinance, 0. That is the score of the latest round in the building-height limitation issue (Record-Eagle, June 22, 2022). Apparently, developer McIntyre believes if he can pack the space above his planned building’s roof line with stuff, then “the sky’s the limit.” It’s not 60 feet, because with developer’s goggles you can see right through the top stuff. Again, money/greed/power along with shameless audacity trumped all else, including Proposal 3 voted for and established as ordinance to set the limit at a discreet 60 feet. Again, city officials capitulated and the public vote was subverted.
Flush with victory, Mr. McIntyre now wants to bury the issue and move forward to his self-serving vision of Traverse City. But to all those people who voted for Proposal 3, which became law — and despite Judge Power’s ruling and support — the ultimate civics lesson here is clear: Your vote counted, but the outcome meant nothing, after all.
Kenneth R. Gibson
Leelanau County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.