A tragic pattern
In applied/utilitarian science, the common practice of doing a small, preliminary study to identify potential problem areas before investing in your larger undertaking or main contemplated project, especially if it is costly (assessing its feasibility ahead of time), is called a “pilot study.” If the results of your pilot study support your idea, you may want to go ahead with your main project. If not fully supportive, you should either halt and abandon your project or refine and improve and rework your idea and do another pilot study until it becomes feasible.
The proposed FishPass project at Traverse City’s Union Street Dam is a $20 million-plus pilot study devoid of sufficient scientific evidence of workability and should never have been pursued by any entity with a price tag like that, much less city commissioners, long before consideration of its multiple legal issues by state court of appeals judges. It is another instance of decisions made by unqualified, self-serving city commissioners, politicians and laypeople outside their area of competence — which has become such a tragic pattern of the city.
Kenneth R. Gibson
Leelanau County