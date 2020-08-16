Leelanau can safeguard our water
On Aug. 18 Leelanau commissioners can safeguard our water for future generations.
We have over 14,000 septic systems in Leelanau County. We cannot tell which function correctly unless the homeowner has their tank pumped every three to five years and has an inspection of their septic field. But there is no legal obligation to do that, and there are no records. County lake associations and non-partisan private landowners funded studies on our lakes and found definitive evidence of failing septic systems leaching into surface water.
This lack of regulations on septic systems in the county means that we may be contaminating our water with every flush. Pathogens can build up in our water virtually unseen. When our groundwater, streams and lakes become toxic it will be too late. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is never truer than when it comes to water.
The commission must act now for our children and our grandchildren. This isn’t a political issue. It’s just common sense. We need a mandatory pumping and inspection ordinance in Leelanau County. Otherwise we need a warning on every road leading into the county: “Warning - entering Leelanau County. No Septic Ordinance. Drink the water and swim at your own risk.”
Dana Getsinger
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.