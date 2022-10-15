'Difficult choice' made possible by resources
One key point made by Rick and Karen Abell in their Oct.6 Forum letter was how their daughter made a "difficult choice" when she was 17. But they seemed to miss the point that their "choice" was possible because of their resources.
Had they been living in poverty, or some other fraught situation, that "difficult choice" might have had to take a different path.
The Abells' position is a political one that the Republican Party has chosen to promote.
We have already witnessed in states where predominantly male, religiously motivated legislatures' anti-abortion "choice" has interfered with medical decisions and put pregnant women's health at risk. Politicians are not physicians and should not be practicing medicine.
In the late 1960s, I lived in Massachusetts. Birth control supplies were unavailable because Catholic dogma prohibited it. In my high school, there were guys who bootlegged condoms in from New York. As late as 1965, people were arrested in Connecticut for publicly discussing birth control and family planning. We saw this sort of mentality returning in Idaho after their abortion ban was instituted.
Anti-abortion proponents frequently cite "choice,” although their bans are always dictates – many of which go far beyond abortion.
John M. Gerty, Jr.
Williamsburg
