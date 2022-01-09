Everyone unhappy is good
Well, it seems the independent redistricting commission map results have politicians' noses out of joint on both sides of the aisle. This strikes me as a good thing. I don't know much about state Rep. Jack O'Malley, while my observation of state Rep. John Roth is that he has met my low expectations. As to our Grand Traverse County commissioners, I welcome the new board positions. I look forward to a county board where the business of the county may take precedence over partisan political hustling.
About anxiety over districts in the Detroit area. There is nothing in the Constitution which supports congressional districts being established by race, political, ethnic, religious or any other specific characteristic(s) of the electorate. While some people may feel the need for special districts, they ought to realize that those special districts became out numbered by "other" districts.
Those "other" districts have helped create the imbalance we see in our Michigan legislature. We have 58 Republican districts and 51 Democratic districts in the Michigan House. Our Senate skewed even worse, with 22 Republican to 16 Democratic. Competitive districts, where politicians have to earn their seats by representing their constituents, is the goal of objective redistricting.
May the best representative win.
John M. Gerty
Williamsburg