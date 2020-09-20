GT County board jail issues
Political hypocrisy was on display by the majority party members of the Grand Traverse County Board on Sept. 2. Substantive discussion about operation of the county jail, after charges were filed against former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Todd Ritter, was sidelined. Commissioner Gordie La Pointe claimed opening the discussion was political, though he did admit that jail oversight was “appropriate” for the county board to consider. Chairman Rob Hentschel quashed any chance of a public hearing.
Keep in mind this is the same county board which made politically slanted proclamations about Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline and a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. This is also the county board that devoted a whole meeting on March 4 to a meaningless proclamation declaring our county a “Gun Sanctuary.”
Look at what that has resulted in. The sanctuary promoter, Antrim County’s talk radio personality Larry Bishop, felt so welcomed here he encouraged armed counter protesters to turn out during a largely peaceful Black Lives Matter protest over the killing of George Floyd. The political majority on our county board ought to pay closer attention to county issues, instead of burnishing their political bona fides.
John M. Gerty, Jr.
Williamsburg
