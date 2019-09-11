Larry Inman
Every week I look over the legislative activities list in the Record-Eagle editorials section. My interest is mostly drawn here to the lists of who voted for what. Lately there is always one name that stands out and that's Larry Inman's name. It always has a big "X" next to it.
We in Michigan's 104th District have no representation in Lansing. Larry is AWOL. A whole bunch of people in the 104th District have asked him to resign. His own political party has advised him to resign. When can we arrange to get some representation up here? The voters need to be heard. There needs to be an election to select a new representative for the 104th District.
John M. Gerty, Jr.
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.