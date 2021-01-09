Standing with Bergman
Michigan’s Secretary of State subverted Michigan state law and constitutional precedent, and I applaud Rep. Jack Bergman for standing up for his constituents. He knows the future of our republic is much bigger than him or his election and was willing to take a stand for America by asking the Supreme Court to look at these issues in our state. While there are people trying to say he pushed to overturn the results of the election — this simply isn’t true. Rep. Bergman stood with the rule of law and stood for election integrity.
I stand with our Congressman.
Elected officials in this country need to remember they work for the people not the institutions and buildings where they meet and convene. This is a pivotal time in our world and it’s vital that we support those people that have integrity and defend our constitution and truly represent what is in the American citizens' best interests.
I urge everyone to get involved, use your voice and understand silent support will not accomplish what needs to be done to repair our government.
Christine Geiger
Traverse City