Testing problems continue
My reason for commenting for the first time in my life is because it has to do with my son's life. A beautiful Saturday afternoon at our northern Michigan home was enjoyable and we were relishing in our son's homecoming from Ferris State for the weekend. On Saturday evening he announced that his roommate from school tested positive for COVID-19.
Our first response was, we need to get you tested right away. But after exhaustive searching online, it turns out that unless you are actively sick from the virus you cannot get tested. We begged a local urgent care to do a test based on his contact with a positive patient. They are now telling us it will be five days until we will hear anything.
Do they really think that everyone who was around our son who had exposure to a COVID patient is going to sit still in their house? My point for the comment is that we close down our city, cancel the whole summer, but have no means at all for keeping this under control with quick, convenient testing. The state government has done little to help our city or help our families.
Karen Gehres
Williamsburg
