Beneficial changes for Old Mission farmers
It’s positive news that Peninsula Township Planner Jennifer Cram is working on ordinance changes to create new retail and marketing opportunities of farm produce.
Old Mission agricultural producers need a farm market or farmers' market to fill a gap that’s existed for too long. Doing more than a roadside stand will give farmers increased entrepreneurial latitude.
Ms. Cram received considerable input during many working hours with a committee of citizens and agricultural operators. Currently, she’s taking input from others in the agricultural community before unveiling proposed language. She will follow up with recommendations for improving roadside stands and ensuring they are Right to Farm Act-compliant, and with exploring other forms of agritourism so farmers can compete and succeed.
The township needs to support agriculture now, while we all wait patiently as the winery lawsuit makes its way through the courts.
We cannot let that conflict prevent the township from implementing better ways to support all forms of agriculture.
Erin Gartland
Protect the Peninsula board member
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.