We will pay for it
When a promotion for FishPass reads "park improvement," "improved public access," a "recreational corridor" and the classic "economic benefits," please question these myths. What is truly proposed with FishPass is the elimination of a city park without voter approval. The city nor anyone connected to FishPass can describe what will happen if this experiment does not work as there is no plan B.
If you are a city taxpayer, you will not only lose a city park but pay dearly for the all the expenses connected with this project if anything fails and all the cheerleaders go home. Let the city residents vote on this issue. We will be paying for it in the end.
Tom Gardner
Traverse City