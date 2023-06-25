Column points out sad truth about sports spectators
Thanks to Tom Spencer for his sad, but true, column in the Sunday, June 18 Sports section of the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
With 38 years experience on four continents in high school and club athletics as a coach, athletic director and school administrator, one of the few constants I have witnessed throughout my career is the poor treatment of our athletic officials by spectators.
This should concern all of us who value the positive opportunities, experiences and memories afforded to student-athletes through participation in interscholastic athletic activities.
C. Gann
Traverse City
