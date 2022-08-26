Dems stepped up, did right thing
It's hard not to notice the immediate effects of the newest infusion of federal money to state and local economies.
Help from federal dollars is supporting long overdue changes and half-finished goals. How many times have I recently read of mental health, infrastructure, senior projects, transportation upgrades, ecology and others concerns that are finally getting money from the feds they have needed for years.
Millions from the state budget are coming to us because federal dollars were allocated to the states.
A friend recently pointed out to me that the government doesn't have a dime of its own money. True, but all our money from taxes, assessments and millages is getting returned in an intelligent and effective reallocation.
While the Republicans voted no for almost everything coming our way, the Democrats stepped up and did the right thing. The billionaires will get fewer tax breaks now, the NRA will lose some clout (except with Republicans), and maybe abortion rights will prevail.
It seems it may get tougher for the right-wingers to vilify the other side when so many of us in the middle class finally see some positive outcome from our tax dollars.
Mort Gallagher
Traverse City
