What threats we face now
I won't be drastically affected by the catastrophic results of climate change, but my kids and grandkids will.
The problems and challenges we face from heat, flooding, inflation, air pollution, water conservation, plus threats from our nation's enemies, all lay ahead of us.
But there is a much more immediate threat facing my generation: It is the specter of Donald Trump and the Republicans winning in the next series of elections.
Democracy hangs in the balance.
Morton Gallagher
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.