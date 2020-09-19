Not supporting re-election
Worst-case scenario: A president who denies climate change, doesn't believe in science, tells people what he thinks they want regardless of facts, cares more about re-election than Americans' health and promises to "drain the swamp" but instead drained a swamp he created while criticizing the swampees he'd appointed.
Several in this law-and-order administration have criminal charges or sentences. President Donald Trump cannot admit or accept failure. That worst-case scenario tries fooling us with yard signs, hats, lies, gatherings and attacks on those who identify his failures. Those who know Trump write alarming books. The dangers to our economy and health would worsen if his incompetence continues four more years.
Morton Gallagher
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.